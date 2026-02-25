Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield reveals new identity for Razorbacks football

New Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield mentioned that he wants the Razorbacks to have a certain identity this season. Coming over from Memphis, he wants to put a new take on Arkansas football.

Whether or not they’re a championship level team yet remains to be seen. But Silverfield wants other team to hate playing them at home or on the road.

“I want people to put on the film and the fans in the stands (to say) ‘Man, those dudes play with relentless effort,’ right,” Silverfield said on Sirius XM’s Dusty and Danny in the Morning. “It’s a smart, tough team that doesn’t beat themselves to go out there and, man, they’re explosive and explosive in all three phases. And that’s not just coach speak, but we’ve got to be able to do it. We got put on display week in, week out, but the effort has to be relentless.

“We got to go and play with our hair on fire. And I want people to notice that like I want that. You know, when people watch us play, they say, ‘Man, that team looks a little bit different, the effort they play with, the passion they play with, the joy they play with, and they’re smart, tough and disciplined.’”

Silverfield brings over a 50-25 record from Memphis, including a 4-1 record in bowl games from 2019-25. He led Memphis to a No. 24 ranking at the end of the ‘24 season. The Tigers went 8-4 last season and appeared in the Gasparilla Bowl, although played in it after Silverfield left for Fayetteville.

Arkansas is coming off a disastrous 2025 season. The team would finish 2-10, firing head coach Sam Pittman after just five games. That included a loss to Silverfield and Memphis. He would be replaced by offensive coordinator and former head coach Bobby Petrino, though the team failed to win a game with him as the interim and would go winless in SEC play as a result.

At the time, it seemed as though he would be given the chance to win the full-time job but without the on-field success, that didn’t end up happening. The winless season in conference play was the first time that happened to Arkansas since 2018 and 2019, both of which occurred under Chad Morris. To Pittman’s credit, he did prove that Arkansas is capable of being competitive and had an AP Top 25 finish during his tenure.