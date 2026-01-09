Arkansas defensive back Jaheim Singletary is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his redshirt-junior season.

Singletary played high school football at Riverside (Jacksonville, FL), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Singletary is the 32nd Arkansas player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects who were his former teammates have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Jac’Qawn McRoy and Scott Starzyk. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Arkansas lineman Keyshawn Blackstock has entered the NCAA transfer portal as well, On3 has learned. Blackstock previously played for Michigan State.

Blackstock played two seasons with the Razorbacks, playing two different positions during each year he was in Fayetteville. In 2024, Blackstock made nine starts along the offensive line while blocking for a Razorbacks offense that averaged 459.5 yards of total offense per game — good for 10th nationally.

In 2025, Blackstock made the switch to the defensive side of the line. He saw action in 10 games, but did not log any stats defensively but also played on special teams.

He previously spent the 2023 season at Michigan State, where he played in four games and utilized a redshirt. Blackstock played offensive line for the Spartans.

However, he began his college career at the junior college level. He enrolled at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, in 2021 and played two seasons for the Red Ravens. He was later named a first-team junior college All-American before entering the transfer portal as one of the top junior college transfers in the country.