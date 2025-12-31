Arkansas sophomore DL Charlie Collins plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

In two seasons at Arkansas, Collins recorded 11 tackles, one TFL, and one PBU. The Razorbacks went just 9-16 over that span however, and head coach Sam Pittman was fired four games into the 2025 season.

Prior to enrolling at Arkansas, Collins was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 66 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 7-ranked DL in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Arkansas, hailing from Mills University Studies.

BREAKING: Arkansas DL Charlie Collins is entering the @TransferPortal, his agent tells @On3Sports



He appeared in 22 games through 2 seasons, totaling 11 tackles, 1 TFL, & 1 PBU



Was ranked as a Top 55 recruit in the 2024 On300



Repped by @caseygunn0 https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/MQsn9yqn5V — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 31, 2025

Ryan Silverfield hopes to usher in new era at Arkansas

Following the mid-season firing of Pittman, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was the hire to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

“This program was built on toughness and pride that stretches from the hills of Fayetteville to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. That is what drew me here,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “I’ve understood how much this football program and University mean to this state. There are people and Universities that called (me), but when the University of Arkansas called, I got excited. I understand the passion and all of the places that make this place so special.”

Across seven seasons at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 50-25 (27-21) record with a 4-1 postseason record. Silverfield’s program knocked off Arkansas 32-31 this season on Sept. 20, which marked Pittman’s second to last game in charge of the program.

Charlie Collins is now the 14th Arkansas player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. A few of Arkansas‘s biggest losses includes Collins, EDGE rusher Justus Boone, linebacker JJ Shelton, and quarterback Trever Jackson.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal departures

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.