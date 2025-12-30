Arkansas EDGE Justus Boone plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Boone spent just one season at Arkansas after transferring from Florida prior to the 2025 season. In 12 games this year, Boone recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 TFL, one sack, and one pass breakup. In his four seasons at Florida prior to his first transfer (2021-2024), the Sumter, SC native recorded 37 tackles and two sacks.

He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Boone was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 183 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 18-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of South Carolina, hailing from Sumter.

Ryan Silverfield hopes to usher in new era at Arkansas

Following the mid-season firing of Sam Pittman, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was the hire to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

“This program was built on toughness and pride that stretches from the hills of Fayetteville to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. That is what drew me here,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “I’ve understood how much this football program and University mean to this state. There are people and Universities that called (me), but when the University of Arkansas called, I got excited. I understand the passion and all of the places that make this place so special.”

Across seven seasons at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 50-25 (27-21) record with a 4-1 postseason record. Silverfield’s program knocked off Arkansas 32-31 this season on Sept. 20.

Justus Boone is now the 10th Arkansas player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. A few of Arkansas‘s biggest losses includes Boone, linebacker JJ Shelton, and quarterback Trever Jackson.

