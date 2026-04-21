Arkansas forward Malique Ewin plans to enter transfer portal

Arkansas forward Malique Ewin plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. He will require a waiver to play another season of college basketball, but played just three seasons at the Division I level with one year in Junior College.

After starting his career at Ole Miss in 2022, Ewin spent the 2023-24 season at the JuCo level. He then returned straight to the high-major level with Florida State, where he started in 2024-25 before transferring to Arkansas.

This season, the 6-foot-10 forward averaged 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting 59-percent from the field in 21 minutes. He served primarily as a reserve option for the Razorbacks, starting just four of his 37 appearances.

In his one season with Florida State, Ewin averaged 14.2 points and 7.6 rebounds while playing 26.2 minutes per game, starting all 30 appearances.

More on Arkansas basketball

Arkansas finished the 2025-26 season 28-9, winning the SEC Tournament before suffering a Sweet 16 loss against 1-seed Arizona. The Razorbacks were led by the spectacular play of guard Darius Acuff, putting up some of the best guards seen by a John Calipari guard.

The Razorbacks have started the rebuild process as they look to build on a great Year Two under their head coach. That started on the recruiting trail, and has continued into the transfer portal.

Freshmen Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure and JJ Andrews come in with great expectations, ranking as the No. 2 class in the Rivals Industry Rankings. That group is already complemented by guard Jeremiah Wilkerson and forward Cooper Bowser, the early transfers ready make an impact.

The Arkansas roster also projects to get back several players from last season, with reserve options Isaiah Sealy and Paolo Semedo already announcing their plan to return. Billy Richmond has not publicly declared his plan, while Meleek Thomas will test the NBA Draft waters before ultimately deciding between college and the pros.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.