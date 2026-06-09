Arkansas INF Carson Brumbaugh enters NCAA transfer portal

Arkansas infielder Carson Brumbaugh has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Brumbraugh was a freshman with the Razorbacks during the 2026 season.

Brumbaugh appeared in 20 games during the season. He started 15 of them.

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During that time, Carson Brumbaugh struggled at the plate. He finished the season hitting .140, notching seven hits in 50 at-bats. He had three doubles and two RBI on the year.

Though he played primarily in the field, Brumbaugh did make two appearances on the mound. He threw 1.2 innings’ worth of action and allowed just one run on one hit, posting a 5.40 ERA. He walked one and struck out one, while he had two wild pitches. Half of his 34 pitches went for strikes.

That came after Carson Brumbaugh was ranked as the No. 77 overall prospect by Perfect Game out of high school. He was a 2025 Perfect Game Preseason All-American.

Arkansas part of near-record Regional ratings

Before news of Carson Brumbaugh’s transfer came out, news about the TV ratings for the Regional round of NCAA baseball action emerged. And they were big for Arkansas and the rest of the field.

ESPN drew huge TV ratings. The network announced it scored the most-watched Regional on record.

Viewership increased 38% year-over-year as the tournament got underway late last week and through the weekend. Tennessee’s season-ending loss to VCU drew the highest viewership of the opening round with 804,000 viewers on Saturday. That made it the third-most-watched Regional game on record.

In fact, Saturday’s games led the charge for ESPN. Auburn’s 17-13 win over NC State averaged 659,000 viewers, which was the second-highest TV rating for the 2026 Regional and Top 10 viewership for the round on record. Arkansas vs. Kansas also brought 560,000 viewers in primetime on Saturday.

On3’s Nick Schultz also contributed to this report.