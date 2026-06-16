Arkansas lands transfer portal commitment from Georgia State's Wills Maginnis

Arkansas has landed infielder Wills Maginnis out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Maginnis just wrapped up his sophomore season, spending two years at Georgia State. He quickly turned into one of the Sun Belt’s best players. Now, the goal will be finding a way to get the same production in the SEC.

Maginnis appeared in 56 games for Georgia State in 2026, starting every single one of them. His batting average finished above .300, producing 66 hits on 216 at-bats. From a production standpoint, Maginnis had eight home runs and 42 RBIs — both of which were career highs. The OPS finished at .890.

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With these types of transfers, you usually look for production against power conference foes. Maginnis was in the lineup for three total games against in-state opponents, Georgia and Georgia Tech. These were midweek games for Georgia State, which only managed one win.

However, Maginnins found personal success. He got three hits on 11 at-bats, adding four RBIs. Teammates were able to get him around the bases to score too, as Maginnis had five runs. All things considered, good numbers and something Arkansas can work with moving forward.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Arkansas looking to get back to Omaha during 2027 season

Arkansas put together a solid regular season in 2026. The Razorbacks won 41 games, 17 of which were in SEC play. While they were not able to get hosting rights for the NCAA Tournament, there was never much doubt about their status. The Lawrence Regional wound up being where the season ended.

Kansas wound up being the team to single-handedly eliminate Arkansas. Both losses came against KU, after beating Missouri State and Northeastern. Ultimately, not the postseason result Arkasnas wanted when beginning its journey.

Of course, getting to Omaha is the ultimate goal. Head coach Dave Van Horn has brought the program there eight different times. Still, Arkansas is searching for a national championship. The closest they came was back in 2018, losing in the championship series. Ever since then, it’s been a race to get back in that position and eventually get over the finish line.