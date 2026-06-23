Arkansas lands transfer portal commitment from TCU catcher Nolan Traeger

Former TCU catcher Nolan Traeger has committed to play at Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to his Instagram bio. Traeger spent the last two seasons in Fort Worth after playing high school baseball at Spring (TX) Concordia Lutheran. Now, he heads to a bordering state to play for the Razorbacks.

After news of the commitment broke, D1’s Kendall Rogers provided some insight on the move for Arkansas. You can say he is a fan of what Traeger will bring to Fayetteville.

“#Arkansas lands one of the top catchers left in the portal in former TCU backstop Nolan Traeger,” Rogers said via X. “Traeger finished this past season with a solid average and some power in addition to being a good defender.”

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Traeger got a similar amount of at-bats as a freshman and sophomore, coming in at 159 and 157. The batting average was a whole lot better in 2025, as Traeger hit .327. He saw it dip down to .287, as the slugging percentage and on-base percentage also took a massive dip.

However, four home runs in ’26 bettered what we saw the previous year. Traeger was also a lot more productive in the RBI department, doubling his total to 34. The walks were right on par with the strikeout too, having 25 BBs and 24 Ks. Always a telling stat for a hitter.

An interesting back of the bubble gum card for Traeger. Of course, defense is considered a plus for Traeger. If nothing else, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has a lot to work with moving forward.

Arkansas having to replace one of the program’s top players, Ryan Helfrick

It’s no surprise Arkansas went into the transfer portal to find a new catcher. They lost one of the program’s top players, Ryan Helfrick, once the 2026 season ended. Helfrick was such a valuable piece for the Razorbacks in more ways than one. But more than anything, he provided great defense and controlled the pitching staff well.

“More advanced than most college catchers, Helfrick already calls pitches and excels at running a staff,” MLB Pipeline said in a scouting report. “He shows impressive physical skills behind the plate as well, grading as a solid receiver, framer and blocker. He has a strong arm that will be even more effective if he cleans up his transfer and improves his accuracy.”