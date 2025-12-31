Arkansas quarterback Grayson Wilson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent just one year with the Razorbacks.

Wilson took a redshirt in 2025, failing to see any game action. So he will leave Fayetteville without making any meaningful contributions on the gridiron.

Prior to enrolling at Arkansas, Grayson Wilson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 484 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 30 quarterback in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Arkansas, hailing from North Little Rock (AR) Conway.

In high school, Grayson Wilson was invited to participate in the 2024 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He was also named co-quarterback MVP of the UA Next Camp in Dallas in 2024.

On the gridiron in high school, he threw for more than 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. He led his team to an Arkansas Class 7A State Semifinal appearance.

Grayson Wilson not the only departure

With a coaching change this offseason, Grayson Wilson and others have sought a fresh start outside of Fayetteville. On Tuesday, news emerged that Arkansas EDGE Justus Boone plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Boone spent just one season at Arkansas after transferring from Florida prior to the 2025 season. In 12 games this year, Boone recorded 28 tackles, 1.5 TFL, one sack, and one pass breakup.

In his four seasons at Florida prior to his first transfer (2021-2024), the Sumter, SC native recorded 37 tackles and two sacks. He missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Boone was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 183 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 18-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of South Carolina, hailing from Sumter.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.