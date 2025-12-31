Arkansas receiver Andy Jean plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent just one season with the Razorbacks.

Jean has already transferred a couple times. He initially began his career at Florida, where he spent two seasons in 2023 and 2024.

While at Florida, Jean saw action in five games. He logged six catches for 97 yards, while also returning two kickoffs for 44 yards. After that, Jean transferred.

He initially headed to Pittsburgh, spending the spring there after exiting Florida. However, he re-entered the transfer portal in the spring window and settled on Arkansas.

Andy Jean played in five games for Arkansas this fall. He recorded just one catch for 21 yards.

Prior to enrolling at Florida, Jean was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 397 overall recruit in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 61 receiver in the class and the No. 73 overall player in the state of Florida, hailing from Miami (FL) Northwestern.

Andy Jean second skill player of day to hit portal

It’s been a busy day of roster news for Arkansas, which saw Andy Jean become the second skill position player to plan to hit the transfer portal. Quarterback Grayson Wilson also plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He spent just one year with the Razorbacks.

Wilson took a redshirt in 2025, failing to see any game action. So he will leave Fayetteville without making any meaningful contributions on the gridiron.

Prior to enrolling at Arkansas, Grayson Wilson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 484 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 30 quarterback in the class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Arkansas, hailing from North Little Rock (AR) Conway.