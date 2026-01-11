Boise State receiver Chris Marshall has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Marshall will be on his third SEC school in 2026.

The talented receiver began his career at Texas A&M. While with the Aggies in 2022, Marshall played in six games while making two starts. He logged 11 catches for 108 yards.

He later transferred to Ole Miss in the spring of 2023, before he ultimately ended up at Kilgore Junior College. From there, he headed to Boise State for the 2024 campaign.

In 2024, Chris Marshall tallied just three catches for 13 yards, plagued by injury. But he’d get healthier in 2025.

This year, Marshall was able to show more of what he was capable of. He amassed 30 catches for 574 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos.

Prior to enrolling at Texas A&M, Chris Marshall was a superstar recruit. He was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 24 overall player in the nation in his class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 3 receiver in the class and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Teas, hailing from Missouri City (TX) Fort Bend Marshall.

Marshall didn’t actually begin playing football until his junior year of high school. However, he was named the District 11-5A-II Offensive MVP following his junior and senior seasons. As a senior (in seven games), he posted 466 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns — averaging 31.1 yards per catch.

Chris Marshall has a transfer QB in place

Arkansas has also added to the quarterback room that Chris Marshall will be working with next fall. Former Angelo State QB Braeden Fuller has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Fuller is the No. 148 overall QB in On3’s transfer portal rankings as of this report.

A Texas native, Fuller was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2024, which is the Division II level’s version of the Heisman Trophy. Hill was a finalist in Super Region 4 while then Ferris State QB Trinidad Chambliss was a finalist in Super Region 3.

That season, he started in 12 games for the Rams. He finished the year with 2,318 passing yards compared to 19 touchdowns and two interceptions. Fuller added 678 yards on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns on the ground. He was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year as a result.

Fuller was limited to eight games in 2025 while dealing with a calf injury, but finished the season with 15 touchdowns compared to four interceptions as a redshirt junior. Now, he’ll join the Razorbacks as a transfer portal commit.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.