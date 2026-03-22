If there is anybody out there who knows about John Calipari, it’s Bruce Pearl. The two head coaches battled each other for years in the SEC. Mainly when Calipari was at Kentucky, while Pearl led Tennessee and Auburn during his career. There was a matchup between them while Calipari sported a red blazer, one Pearl took.

So, Pearl was asked what makes Calipari such a special coach before Saturday’s NCAA Tournament game between Arkansas and High Point. Pearl spoke to his counterpart’s ability to get teams to buy in. A lot of individualism could take place, given the stature of some of Calipari’s players. Instead, everybody is invested in what’s best for the team.

“I mean John has the ability to get the kids to understand that when we as a team are successful, you as an individual will benefit far more than if you as an individual is successful but the team fails. This Arkansas team made a run at the end of the season. They won the SEC Tournament. I’ve never seen a coach that could collect this amount of talent and get them to put their own personal issues behind them.

“Because guys, their parents are calling them, their agents are calling them, ‘Why aren’t you doing this?’ They’re listening to one voice, and that’s John Calipari. And he’s as good at that as anybody in our business.”

As Pearl mentioned, Arkansas is fresh off an incredible performance in Nashville. An SEC Tournament title came back to Fayetteville. It’s another testament to the kind of work Calipari has done with the Razorbacks, as if the past year was not enough.

Beating High Point would mean back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances. Arkansas appears much stronger to make a deeper kind of run, though. Calipari has gotten the best out of many players, with most focus being on Darius Acuff. Few guys in college basketball have helped their NBA Draft stock in recent weeks like Acuff. Seemingly every time out there, the true freshman does something special.

Even so, Acuff is not the lone guy on the court. Arkansas makes sure to get multiple people involved. Meleek Thomas emerged during SEC play, and Trevon Brazile has become a bigger factor during the postseason. Calipari is hoping the whole situation can come together at the perfect time, leading the Razorbacks to the program’s first national championship since 1994 under Nolan Richardson.