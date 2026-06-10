Charlotte transfer third baseman Dawson Bryce commits to Arkansas

Arkansas continues to strengthen their roster for the 2027 season. On Wednesday, they landed another impact addition from the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Charlotte transfer third baseman Dawson Bryce committed to the Razorbacks after two productive seasons with the 49ers, per Kyle Sutherland of HawgBeat. He arrives in Fayetteville with a strong offensive résumé and All-Conference credentials.

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He earned First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2025 after putting together one of the best seasons in Charlotte’s lineup. The former Preseason AAC Player of the Year battled injuries during the 2026 season, limiting him to 30 games.

Even with the shortened campaign, Bryce still hit .306 while producing 12 extra-base hits and driving in 25 runs. His breakout 2025 season showcased why he became one of the top bats available in the portal.

Bryce played and started all 58 games for Charlotte in 2025 while leading the team in nearly every major offensive category. He hit .340 with 80 hits, 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBIs and 49 runs scored. Bryce also posted a team-best .600 slugging percentage while earning AAC Academic All-Conference honors.

His season included multiple standout performances, including a pair of hits and two RBIs against then-No. 4 Arkansas in February. He homered in three consecutive games during April and later earned back-to-back AAC Player of the Week honors following dominant stretches against UAB, UNC Asheville and Tulane.

Moreover, Bryce finished the year with multiple multi-hit performances during the AAC Tournament and closed his season with a home run against South Florida.

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Before transferring to Charlotte, Bryce spent the 2024 season at Merrimack, where he earned Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year honors and Second Team All-Conference recognition. He hit .357 with a .619 slugging percentage during his freshman season.

A native of Taunton, Massachusetts, Bryce starred at Taunton High School and was a two-time First Team Hockomock All-Star and two-time state champion.

Continuing, Bryce joins an Arkansas program that continues to aggressively rebuild its roster after another deep postseason run. Earlier this week, the Razorbacks landed Central Arkansas outfielder Zeb Allen, who hit .309 with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs in 2026.

With Arkansas expected to lose several key contributors, including outfielders Maika Niu and Zack Stewart, head coach Dave Van Horn has turned to the transfer portal to reload.

Bryce gives the Razorbacks another proven middle-of-the-order bat with experience, versatility and two productive collegiate seasons already under his belt. His addition provides Arkansas with one of the more accomplished hitters currently available from the transfer portal.