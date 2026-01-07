Clemson cornerback Shelton Lewis has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. Lewis spent the past three seasons with the Tigers.

Lewis began his career with the Tigers in 2023, when he appeared in 13 games. That was the high-water mark of his three-year stint at Clemson in terms of games played, as his usage dipped over the following two years.

As a freshman, Lewis totaled 10 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and nine passes defended. It was the most productive year of his career in terms of getting his hands on the football.

Over the next two years, in 2024 and 2025, Lewis totaled 14 appearances. He notched 19 tackles, three pass breakups and three passes defended across those two seasons.

Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Lewis was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 701 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 69 cornerback and the No. 69 overall player in the state of Georgia, hailing from Stockbridge (GA.)

In high school, Lewis was a two-year starter at Stockbridge. He helped his team to a 10-3 record, stacking 56 tackles, three interceptions and 12 passes deflected across the 2021-22 seasons.

Arkansas adds Shelton Lewis, Jamonta Waller

It’s been a big day for Arkansas and new coach Ryan Silverfield in the NCAA transfer portal. On top of landing Shelton Lewis, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former Auburn EDGE Jamonta Waller has committed to the Razorbacks. Waller announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal after coaching changes on the Plains. Fast forward a few weeks and he remains in the SEC with Arkansas.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings view Waller as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 803 overall player to enter this cycle. Just looking at his position, Waller gets into the top 100 at No. 78.

Arkansas continues to bolster the line of scrimmage under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. Former Virginia defensive tackle Hunter Osborne recently got into the mix. Waller provides a little different skill set, hoping to get after the quarterback. It’s one the Razorbacks might be hoping turns into a nice combination moving forward.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.