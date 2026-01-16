Colorado defensive back Carter Stoutmire is joining Arkansas via the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Stoutmire has spent the past three seasons with the Buffaloes.

He’s been a regular fixture in the Colorado secondary over the past two years in particular. During that stretch, he totaled 81 tackles and 12 PBUs. In his career, Stoutmire has compiled 90 tackles.

In 2025, Stoutmire totaled 37 tackles, five PBUs and a forced fumble. His best season came during his second season at the collegiate level, seeing him total 42 tackles and seven PBUs.

Before college, Stoutmire was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 869 overall player in the 2023 class and the 83rd-ranked safety in his cycle.

Colorado finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, including a 1-8 mark against the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes were coming off a 9-4 finish in 2024, but had a down year after the departure of QB Shedeur Sanders (now the QB of the Cleveland Browns) and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) to the NFL.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Arkansas, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Meanwhile, Memphis defensive back Ian Williams has also signed with Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Williams spent just one season with the Tigers.

Williams had a relatively muted impact during his lone year at Memphis. According to his team biography, he played in just two games during the 2025 campaign, recording one tackle.

Out of high school, Williams chose Memphis over a handful of other FBS programs. Among them were Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Rutgers.

Prior to enrolling at Memphis, Williams was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 784 overall recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 63 safety in the class and the No. 91 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Marietta (GA) Cass.