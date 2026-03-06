Arkansas star freshman guard Darius Acuff is doubtful to play in the Razorbacks’ regular season finale against Missouri. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the news on Friday afternoon.

Acuff is coming off a stellar performance in Arkansas‘ 105-85 win over Texas Wednesday night, in which he scored 28 points and dished out 13 assists. He is on pace to become the first SEC player to average at least 22 points and six assists in a season since LSU legend Pete Maravich (1969-70).

“In my time of 34 years, I’ve never seen a point guard better,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said following Acuff’s performance against the Longhorns. “‘Greatness’ is how I would describe his game. He seems like an amazing young man. I bring it up because this is game 30 (of his college career). He’s got several weeks or a month or so left. But guys like him, they just don’t come into college basketball. I mean, he’s a generational player. He’s really, really good. And this, this No. 1 pick thing — I don’t know why people aren’t talking about him more.”

Acuff Jr. has more than cemented himself as the odds-on favorite to win both SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year. The Detroit native is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds for an Arkansas team poised to be a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament next week. A loss to Missouri and a win for Tennessee over Vanderbilt on Saturday would have the two programs tied for the fourth and final double-bye, but the Razorbacks hold the tiebreaker.

Fans of college basketball have been aware of just how good Acuff Jr. is for the entirety of the season, but he really made some noise nationally with his 49-point performance in Arkansas‘ 117-115 2OT loss to No. 25 Alabama on Feb. 18. Following that game, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins claimed that he’d select Acuff with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

“I would actually take Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 1 pick,” Perkins said. “He is NBA-ready. We could look at Darryn Peterson right now. Darryn Peterson, we’re questioning right now if he loves the game. We’re questioning his mentality. If we look at A.J. Dybantsa, we’re questioning his body frame and if he’s going to be able to keep up with the physicality of the NBA. I don’t have one single concern about (Acuff) right now. He steps on that floor and I might pick him to win Rookie of the Year next year.”

If Acuff Jr. does in fact miss Saturday’s game, he wouldn’t have to suit up for Arkansas until Friday of the SEC Tournament. That should give the star freshman plenty of time to recover for an NCAA Tournament run, John Calipari‘s second with the Arkansas program.