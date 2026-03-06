Darius Acuff injury update: Arkansas guard will not play vs. Missouri, reason revealed

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff is set to miss Saturday’s game against Missouri, Razorbacks coach John Calipari told ESPN’s Seth Greenberg. He is dealing with an ankle injury, and the program wants to make sure he’s ready for the SEC tournament.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein previously reported Acuff was doubtful for the matchup, but the reason was not clear. It turns out the star guard is playing through a nagging ankle issues, and Calipari told Greenberg that Arkansas wants to make sure he’ll be full-go in Nashville next week.

Acuff is putting together a strong freshman year at Arkansas to help the Razorbacks to a 22-8 overall record and 12-5 mark in SEC play. Through 30 games, he’s averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists, leading the team in both categories.

Amid Acuff’s dominant year, Calipari has been vocal in support of his candidacy for National Player of the Year. He doubled down on that stance this week, showcasing Acuff’s importance to Arkansas’ success this season.

“Look, I was disappointed,” Calipari said. “Did you guys promote all the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Player of the Month? Was that out there? I didn’t look. And when I was told they said to me, and, ‘You know he beat out some really good players,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but he’s really good, too.’ And that’s why I said he needs to be in the conversation.”

It’s not just Calipari offering high praise for Darius Acuff, though. Texas head coach Sean Miller said emphatically that he should not only be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, but is also perhaps the best point guard he’s seen in his 30-plus year coaching career.

“In my time of 34 years, I’ve never seen a point guard better,” Miller said. “… ‘Greatness’ is how I would describe his game. He seems like an amazing young man. I bring it up because this is game 30 (of his college career). He’s got several weeks or a month or so left. But guys like him, they just don’t come into college basketball. I mean, he’s a generational player. He’s really, really good. And this, this No. 1 pick thing — I don’t know why people aren’t talking about him more.”

Arkansas is currently tied for second place in the SEC standings, and the Razorbacks would be the No. 3 seed if the season ended today. They will look to stay in contention for the 2-seed with Saturday’s game against Mizzou.