Dave Van Horn challenges Arkansas hitters after strikeout-filled opening weekend

Arkansas had a four-game opening weekend in Arlington, going 3-1. But the Razorbacks struggled offensively, with strikeouts an issue early on in the year.

As a team, Arkansas has struck out 46 times through four games. They won 12-2 over Oklahoma State on opening day before losing 5-4 against No. 10 TCU on Saturday. To round out the weekend, the Razorbacks defeated Texas Tech 6-5 (11 innings) and Tarleton State 3-1.

After Monday’s win over Tarleton State, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn expressed frustration over his team’s performance offensively. He wants to see a completely new approach with two strikes.

“A lot of the problem was going out of the zone. It was frustrating,” Van Horn said. “Today, chasing balls, making contact in fair territory on balls that were low and away out of the zone. Take it. At least until you get two strikes. And the other thing, you’ve got to make a two-strike adjustment, approach. You shouldn’t be hooking balls down 0-2 in the count. You should be hitting them the other way foul, if you foul it off at all.”

As a team, Arkansas is hitting .252. Compared to the 46 strikeouts, they’ve walked just 20 times.

Dave Van Horn challenges Arkansas hitters

After playing on Monday, the Razorbacks don’t have another midweek game this week. They’ll host a good Xavier team over the weekend, who just took the series on the road against East Carolina to start the season.

The message was loud and clear from Van Horn after Monday’s game. His hitters are going to figure out the strikeout issues, or they aren’t going to be on the field.

“So we’re gonna have some guys buy in or they’re gonna hang out with me for a while,” said Van Horn.

Arkansas has 14 players with an at-bat so far this season. Every single one of them has struck out at least once.

Cam Kozeal, Maika Niu and Nolan Souza lead the way with six strikeouts, while Ryder Helfrick has five and TJ Pompey and Carson Brumbaugh each have four.

It’s not all bad for the Arkansas offense, though. Damian Ruiz is hitting .600 through 10 at-bats, with Kuhio Aloy and Reese Robinett both hitting at least .333. Helfrick and Kozeal each hit two home runs on opening weekend, including Kozeal’s game-tying solo blast to send Sunday’s game to extra innings.

Arkansas’ home opener on Friday against Xavier is scheduled for a 3:00 p.m. CT first pitch. Saturday is set for 1:00 with Sunday’s finale at 12 noon.