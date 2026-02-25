Dave Van Horn on Arkansas loss to Arkansas State: 'Hopefully you learn something'

Arkansas got its third week of the season started on Tuesday night, hosting Arkansas State in the first half of a back-to-back midweek slate. The Razorbacks lost in stunning fashion, suffering their second loss of the season in a 12-4 defeat.

After the game, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn’s message was clear. Hopefully, his team can take something valuable away from the loss, and they get the chance for a rematch just 24 hours later on Wednesday.

“Hopefully you learn something from that,” Van Horn said. “We get to play again tomorrow. We’re down in numbers, and the guys gotta play. Backup catcher is sick, different guys are sick. It’s just the way it is. Leadoff man’s sick, hurt. Better now than later, but we’ve got to find a way to get through it.”

First pitch for Wednesday’s rematch is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Arkansas is hoping to get even and enter the weekend on a winning note.

Van Horn, Arkansas looking to bounce back after Tuesday loss

Arkansas is now 6-2 on the season. The Razorbacks lost their second game of the season in Arlington against then-No. 10 TCU, but then won five games in a row leading into Tuesday’s game.

Arkansas State belted five home runs in their 12-4 win on Tuesday night and tallied 14 hits. Arkansas had eight hits, and four of their five pitchers to see the mound saw at least one run score.

After Wednesday’s game, Arkansas will host UT Arlington over the weekend for a three-game series. Friday’s first pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT. The Razorbacks will then host Oral Roberts next Tuesday and Stetson next weekend for four games before kicking off SEC play against Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks have seen mixed results on the mound thus far. Through eight games, the team has an ERA of 3.68, though they’ve struck out 95 batters with 22 walks.

Offensively, things have also been mixed. Five players with double-digit at-bats are hitting above .300. They’re led by Kuhio Aloy (.435) and Damian Ruiz (.412). Cam Kozeal and Ryder Helfrick each have four home runs, while Aloy has three.

But a theme early on has been strikeouts. Arkansas hitters have struck out 87 times, and they’ve drawn 34 walks. That’s one thing Van Horn will want his team to clean up as they move on from Tuesday’s loss.