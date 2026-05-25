Dave Van Horn questions importance of the SEC Tournament after Arkansas' snub from hosting regional

Arkansas baseball coach Dave Van Horn questioned the importance of the SEC Tournament following the Razorbacks’ snub from hosting a regional. The NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Monday and Arkansas is the No. 2 seed in the Lawrence Regional, hosted by Big 12 champion Kansas.

“Makes you wonder about the (SEC) Tournament, a little bit, what it’s all about,” Van Horn said, via Daniel Fair of HawgBeat. Van Horn admitted he was told prior to the SEC finals vs. Georgia that the Razorbacks were in a good spot to host a regional, seemingly regardless of the outcome.

While Van Horn appeared ticked off by the placement, Arkansas left it in the hands of the committee as the Razorbacks lost the SEC Championship to the Bulldogs 11-1 on Sunday. The ‘Hawgs’ came in with wins of 8-4, 8-1 and 2-1 over Tennessee, Texas and Auburn and were seeded 7th for the tournament.

Arkansas will open the NCAA Tournament on Friday against Missouri State at 5 p.m. CT. As stated above, Van Horn and crew are in a regional with host Kansas, Missouri State and No. 4 seed Northeastern. The winner in Lawrence will face the Atlanta Regional winner, which features No. 1 Georgia Tech, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 The Citadel and No. 4 Illinois-Chicago.

On ESPN’s selection show broadcast on Monday, NCAA selection committee chairman Michael Alford, who is also Florida State’s AD, explained why Arkansas didn’t crack the top 16. Simply put, it came down to more than just Arkansas and Mississippi State.

“Arkansas had a great season, there’s no doubt,” Alford said. “Had a great run in the SEC Tournament. But when we evaluated and put everything next to each other, Mississippi State had a very strong conference schedule, great RPI, and you look at all the metrics they had.

“And it was more than that. It wasn’t really comparing Arkansas to Mississippi State; you had West Virginia in the fold and they really did a good job in their conference tournament, finishing second in a very competitive conference. You look at Kansas, we rewarded them. They won the regular season and the conference title.”

In On3’s Field of 64 projections leading into the reveal of the 16 host sites, Mississippi State and Arkansas were both hosting, with West Virginia down to a 2-seed. Of course, West Virginia got the nod in the end.

“So I would say it wasn’t just Arkansas and Mississippi State,” Alford said. “There was a bunch of teams in there that when we put up the metrics, that’s how we shaped it out.”

Jonathan Wagner contributed to this report