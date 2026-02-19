Arkansas All-SEC infielder Camden Kozeal went viral this week for wrangling an armadillo at Baum-Walker Stadium, pulling it out of the dugout and finding it a new home. Of course, not everyone was thrilled with the encounter.

Despite the fact that it produced a hilarious video set to the tune of ‘Baba O’Riley’ by The Who, it didn’t sit well with everyone. Coach Dave Van Horn knows things could have ended a little differently.

So he had a chat with Camden Kozeal. The Arkansas skipper explained in a video shared by John Nabors of Inside Arkansas.

“So I didn’t find out about it till yesterday, maybe that’s when the video came out,” Van Horn said. “I called him. I called him last night on the way driving home, because that’s when I got word about it. And I just called him and I said, ‘Hey, when did you do this armadillo thing?’ And he said, ‘Oh, it was last week.’

“And I said, ‘Well, OK. And you didn’t get bit or scratched or anything?’ He said, ‘No,’ and I said, ‘You know those things can give you leprosy?’ And we have a good relationship. He goes like, ‘Leprosy, like in the Bible?’ I said, ‘Yeah, like in the Bible.’ I said, ‘Don’t be messing with those things, they’re nasty.’ And I think I scared him a little bit.”

"Like…from the Bible?"



Hilarious reaction from Dave Van Horn on Cam Kozeal being on video playing around with an armadillo at Baum Walker Stadium pic.twitter.com/FHcEZf28oo — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) February 19, 2026

The Arkansas social team was certainly in on the bit with Camden Kozeal, hamming it up with pictures and videos of the armadillo encounter. Does that mean there was supervision of the re-homing attempt? Perhaps.

In any case, Van Horn would certainly prefer his star infielder not take any chances. So he left Kozeal with some advice.

“Yeah, my wife actually called me and said, ‘I saw a video of Cam with one of those nasty animals that mostly hang out in Texas,'” Van Horn said. “I said, ‘Yeah, I know what you’re talking about.’

“But anyway, it was kind of funny. But thank goodness he didn’t get bit, scratched. But yeah, they’re dangerous. Stay away from them.”

For his part, Camden Kozeal is looking to follow up on a tremendous 2025 campaign. He earned Second Team All-SEC honors at first base in 2025. He logged 50 starts in 55 appearances — 30 at first base, 25 at second base — while slashing .333/.386/.606 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. He doubled 18 times, drew 19 walks and went 2-3 on stolen bases.

During last season, Kozeal recorded 23 multi-hit games, including 16 games where he recorded multi-RBI games as well. He also logged an eight-game hitting streak and a 14-game streak where he reached base. Defensively, he committed five errors in 300 total fielding attempts.

2026 is his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring in from Vanderbilt. He played in 43 games with 35 starts as a true freshman with the Commodores before moving on to Fayetteville out of the NCAA transfer portal.

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.