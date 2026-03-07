Darius Acuff didn’t suit up for the regular season finale for Arkansas against Missouri on Saturday. As a result, he became the first SEC player to average at least 22 points and six assists in a season since LSU legend Pete Maravich.

Despite this, Acuff still isn’t considered as being the top prospect in a stacked 2026 NBA Draft class. Many currently consider the likes of Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybansta (BYU) and Cam Boozer (Duke) as possible contenders. However, ESPN commentator Jon Crispin wouldn’t hesitate to take Acuff over any of them.

“We, in this profession, have done this service by hyping guys so much that when we get a dude of substance, we can’t really pay it off,” Crispin said on the broadcast during the first half during Arkansas vs. Missouri. “I think that’s where we are. This is a guy who has extreme levels of substance within the game. He will move, manipulate, and just mold the game the way he wants it.

“That’s why I think, if I’m an NBA team, I’m taking him first. He’ll make anybody better. And I think he’s CP3 with an even better game. He is more consistent with what the game is today. So buckle up and get behind him.”

While Acuff is sidelined for Saturday’s game vs. Missouri, Acuff still has the entire SEC and NCAA Tournaments to impress scouts and prove why he should be considered No. 1 overall. After all, he’s still considered a lottery pick with most considering him being taken within the top 10.

He’s already had several star-making performances at Arkansas — none bigger than his 49-point performance in a double overtime loss to Alabama. On the season, he’s averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game.

Last Wednesday’s game vs. Texas also marks the second time he’s logged 13 assists in a game this season. Longhorns head coach Sean Miller left a glowing review of John Calipari’s star point guard after Arkansas defeated Texas 105-85.

“And when people talk about who’s going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, or who’s the best player in the conference, I mean, just for a perspective, I think our conference is great, he averages 25 points a game,” Miller said. “ … I have never been on a court where one player at that position is any better than (Acuff) is.”

With momentum building, is it time to start considering Acuff as a potential No. 1 overall selection? Only time will tell.

