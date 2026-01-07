Former Auburn EDGE Jamonta Waller commits to Arakansas

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former Auburn EDGE Jamonta Waller has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Waller announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal after coaching changes on the Plains. Fast forward a few weeks and he remains in the SEC with Arkansas.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings view Waller as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 803 overall player to enter this cycle. Just looking at his position, Waller gets into the top 100 at No. 78.

Arkansas continues to bolster the line of scrimmage under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. Former Virginia defensive tackle Hunter Osborne recently got into the mix. Waller provides a little different skill set, hoping to get after the quarterback. It’s one the Razorbacks might be hoping turns into a nice combination moving forward.

