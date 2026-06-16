Former Kansas State baseball player AJ Evasco commits to Arkansas

Former Kansas State baseball player AJ Evasco committed to Arkansas, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two years with the Wildcats.

Among his honors, Evasco was a D1Baseball Freshman All-American (2025), named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2025) and named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (March 17, 2025). He followed that up with a stellar sophomore season in Manhattan.

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In 52 games in 2026, Evasco had a .348 batting average, eight home runs and 51 RBI. He also registered 73 hits, 10 doubles and four triples, to go along with 19 walks.

The college baseball transfer portal has reshaped roster construction at every level of the sport. Programs that once relied exclusively on high school recruiting pipelines now dedicate significant resources to identifying, pursuing and landing portal talent.

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.

AJ Evasco commits to Arkansas, stellar offseason continues

Evasco wasn’t the only positive news for the Razorbacks this week. Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick was named a finalist for the Gold Glove Award Monday.

Helfrick graded out as one of the best catchers in college baseball this season and leads the nation in in defensive runs saved (27.00), framing runs saved (24.49), and defensive wins above replacement (1.99).

Also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy, Helfrick slashed .283/.417/.562 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI, and he led the Hogs in walks with 55, fourth on the program’s single-season top 10 list, across 62 games.

A native of Discovery Bay, California, Helfrick is the third catcher in program history and the first under head coach Dave Van Horn to become an All-American, joining Ron Reynolds (1979) and Andy Skeels (1987).