Former Ohio offensive lineman Davion Weatherspoon signed with Arkansas out of the transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent five years with the Bobcats.

After not playing in 2021 during a free year, Weatherspoon also utilized a redshirt. He’s been a regular across Ohio’s offensive line over the last three years and now he’ll make the transition to the SEC.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Weatherspoon was a three-star recruit out of Detroit (Mich.) Harper Woods, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 38 overall prospect in the state, the No. 73 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 1,389 overall prospect in the class.

Weatherspoon was not the only commit to Arkansas this week. Colorado DB Carter Stoutmire also pledged to the Razorbacks.

He’s been a regular fixture in the Colorado secondary over the past two years in particular. During that stretch, he totaled 81 tackles and 12 PBUs. In his career, Stoutmire has compiled 90 tackles.

In 2025, Stoutmire totaled 37 tackles, five PBUs and a forced fumble. His best season came during his second season at the collegiate level, seeing him total 42 tackles and seven PBUs.

Before college, Stoutmire was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 869 overall player in the 2023 class and the 83rd-ranked safety in his cycle.

Colorado finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, including a 1-8 mark against the Big 12 Conference. The Buffaloes were coming off a 9-4 finish in 2024, but had a down year after the departure of QB Shedeur Sanders (now the QB of the Cleveland Browns) and Heisman Trophy-winning two-way star Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) to the NFL.