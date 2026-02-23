Former Georgia State tight end Breylen Gilbert has committed to Arkansas, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2.

Gilbert didn’t see any in-game action during his two seasons at Georgia State. He played high school football at Creekside (GA), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Breylen Gilbert is the 42nd player who has committed to Arkansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. In comparison, the Razorbacks have lost 38 players to the portal.

The program is experiencing significant roster turnover during its first offseason under new head coach Ryan Silverfield. Arkansas hired Silverfield to be its next head coach on Nov. 30.

Silverfield was Memphis‘ head coach from 2020-25. In his six seasons at the helm of Memphis, Silverfield led the program to a 50-25 overall record and a 27-21 mark in conference play.

Silverfield replaced Sam Pittman, who was Arkansas’ head coach from 2020-25. Pittman was fired after Arkansas began the 2025 campaign with a 2-3 overall record and 0-1 in SEC play.

Pittman’s best season at Arkansas was in 2021 when he guided the Razorbacks to a 9-4 finished. Arkansas was ranked No. 21 in the final AP Top 25 of the season. Ryan Silverfield aims to establish more consistent success in Fayetteville.

“This is a state not built on shortcuts or flash. It is built on early mornings, people that don’t make excuses and communities that fight for each other,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “From Frank Broyles’ national championship team to the 1964 squad that set the standard, from Darren McFadden electrifying fans to Woo Pig Sooie throughout the Ozarks.

“This program is built on pride, resilience and toughness, and it’s time to bring it all back. … How do we earn it? How do we win an SEC championship, or championships? How do we win a national title? We have to earn it. We have to empty the tank. We have to attack the work.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.