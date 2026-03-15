Darius Acuff became the third freshman in SEC history to win conference player of the year behind Anthony Davis (Kentucky) and Brandon Miller (Alabama). The impressive feat, along with his star-studded performances at the SEC Tournament have given the Arkansas superstar major buzz heading into draft season.

ESPN’s Jay Williams is someone who’s very high on Acuff — and even believes the Razorbacks standout may have played himself into becoming the best guard in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft. In one of the deepest drafts in recent memory, it’s high praise from one point guard to another.

“Now, I’ve seen all these top guards in the NBA Draft. Obviously, this is an exciting 2026 NBA Draft coming up,” Williams said on SportsCenter ahead of the SEC Tournament championship game vs. Vanderbilt. “Mikel Brown Jr., really good. Saw Kingston Flemings the other night in Houston, really good. Darius Acuff Jr., better. I think he’s going to be a top five pick.”

Acuff is averaging 22.7 points and 6.4 assists per game — both rank within the top 15 in the country heading into the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound star has four 30-point games to his credit including a 49-point performance in an overtime loss to Alabama in February. In two games so far at the SEC Tournament, Acuff is averaging 30.5 points.

“We’ve seen multiple games this year where he scored at will, but it’s his size, it’s his frame, it’s his ability to take over games,” Williams continued. “Now, shot selection and timing, all things that come along with basketball maturity and experience, but I think today you’ll get a chance to see probably one of the most prolific scorers in the game of college basketball — Stephon Marbury-like against one of the most underrated backcourts (in Vanderbilt).”

Vanderbilt knocked off No. 1-seed Florida in the semifinals, setting up Sunday’s championship game. Acuff will be looking to lead Arkansas to its first SEC Tournament title since 2000.

Tip-off between Arkansas and Vanderbilt is set for 1 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN.