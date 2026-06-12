During all his years as a basketball coach, Arkansas head coach John Calipari has not only coached countless stars, but he has also met stars outside of basketball. But despite that long history, even he was caught speechless when he came close to megastar singer Taylor Swift.

During the New York Knicks’ exhilarating Game 4 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, Calipari was seated courtside at Madison Square Garden and nearly came face-to-face with Swift. But when he had the opportunity to introduce himself, Calipari couldn’t do it.

“We were in the dugout where they — everybody that’s sitting on that row comes down, and they have food and drink and all that at halftime,” Calipari recalled on Wake Up Barstool on Friday. “So I’m there with Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld. These people I could touch everybody, and I see her coming over to the table. I’m like, ‘Oh man.’ But here’s what I figured out: she had no idea who I was. None. She would have looked at me like, ‘Is he the weatherman? I don’t have any idea who this guy is.’

“So now, I can — she’s six feet from me, and she’s talking, and I’m staring. So then, I start looking at my phone, nothing on it, but I didn’t want to act like I’m just staring, you know? And then I’m thinking, ‘I gotta go say hello to her.’ And I’m gonna say? Nah, I talked myself out of it. I’m too nervous; I’m not doing it. I didn’t ask anybody to introduce me. She didn’t know who I was. If Travis (Kelce) was there, maybe I had a chance if he was there.”

So fear not, common man. Even celebrities like Calipari find themselves awestruck at times.

Calipari uses Knicks’ season to pitch his players

Since Arkansas’ season ended, Calipari has been making the case for his players to be drafted highly in the upcoming NBA Draft. Mainly, he’s been warning NBA teams not to pass on guard Darius Acuff Jr., but on Friday, he also used the Knicks to hype up forward Trevon Brazile.

“Trevon Brazile, you know what’s going to get Trevon Brazile in the first round? The Knicks! You know why? Because they took older college players who can help them,” Calipari said. “That is Trevon Brazile. And I’m looking at it, saying, like, you know what? We got a chance to have three in the first round, which would make me really happy.”