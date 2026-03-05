John Calipari doubles down on Darius Acuff national player of the year comments

Arkansas coach John Calipari has made no bones about it. He firmly believes his star guard, Darius Acuff, should be in the mix for the national player of the year award.

Calipari was vocal about that last week. He doubled down this week.

He’s still not satisfied with the level of coverage Darius Acuff is getting relative to his immense impact on the floor. Acuff’s latest? A 28-point, 13-assist outing in a 105-85 win over Texas.

“Look, I was disappointed,” Calipari said. “Did you guys promote all the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Player of the Month? Was that out there? I didn’t look. And when I was told they said to me, and, ‘You know he beat out some really good players,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but he’s really good, too.’ And that’s why I said he needs to be in the conversation.”

Darius Acuff has been incredible all season long. He’s averaging 22.2 points per game, good for ninth nationally and the best in the SEC.

But he also fills the stat sheet up in other ways. He’s got an average of 6.4 assists per game, also the top mark in the SEC. Should he finish the year leading the league in scoring and assists, he’d be the first player to do so since Pete Maravich was roaming the floor at LSU in 1969-70.

For Calipari, it’s pretty simple. Darius Acuff has a strong case as the best player in the country.

“Hey, other guys are having great years too,” Calipari said. “But you can’t just say, ‘Well…’ And it isn’t because we’re not on TV, because we’re one of the four teams — Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State and us — that everyone sees play. So you can’t say, ‘Well they don’t know.’ No. Well he’s good. And a great kid. Just a great kid.”

Darius Acuff has logged 20 games this season scoring 20 or more points. He has also hit double-digit assists five times. Those are remarkable figures.

Good enough for national player of the year honors? For his coach, absolutely.