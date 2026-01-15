Arkansas has been on both sides of the blowout in its past two SEC games. On Saturday, the Razorbacks were blitzed by Auburn 95-73 in Neville Arena. Just a few days later, Arkansas bounced back in a major way with a 108-74 drumming of South Carolina in Fayetteville.

Following the win over the Gamecocks Wednesday night, Arkansas head coach John Calipari revealed what happens to teams when they fall behind by a large deficit. When complimenting Auburn, however, he didn’t realize that the Tigers lost to Missouri 84-74 earlier in the night.

When informed of the outcome, Calipari hilariously left the podium.

Fantastic ending to John Calipari's Press Conference when he finds out that Auburn lost tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/MpALQcPLVn — John Nabors (@JohnNaborsShow) January 15, 2026

“When the other team is playing harder than you to start the game and you have to catch up, it wears you down,” Calipari said. “At some point, you’re going to let go of the rope. That’s what happened to us last game. It kind of happened to them this game. The second piece of that is when you’re behind the action, you’re reacting slower also.

“They’re reacting faster because they’re playing harder. They were more desperate. We were just playing basketball, and they were fighting for their lives. I think we had 14 turnovers in that game. But, Auburn‘s good. Did they win tonight?”

When informed that Steven Pearl‘s team indeed lost, Calipari made a humorous face and stormed off the podium. “Alright, I’m out, before I say something,” he said.

John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks improved to 3-1 in SEC play

With the win over South Carolina Wednesday night, Arkansas improved to 13-4 (3-1) on the season. The Razorbacks currently sit as a No. 5 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. It was a much stronger showing for Calipari’s team, which shot just 38% from the field and finished with 11 turnovers in the blowout loss to Auburn. Against the Gamecocks, the Hogs shot 59% from the field and forced 16 Carolina turnovers.

Strong play from superstar freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. has propelled Arkansas to being one of the favorites to win the Southeastern Conference. He poured in another great performance against South Carolina, finishing with 18 points and 13 assists. He was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List on Thursday.

Arkansas has plenty of time to improve its NCAA Tournament resume, with games against No. 21 Georgia, No. 10 Vanderbilt, and Kentucky on the horizon. Under Calipari, the Razorbacks are seeking a second consecutive trip to the Sweet Sixteen and their fifth in the past six Tournaments.