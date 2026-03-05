On Wednesday, Arkansas announced it partnered with Tyson Foods for the school’s first jersey patch sponsorship. After the Razorbacks’ 105-85 win over Texas later that day, Arkansas head coach John Calipari raved about the monumental deal.

“How about Tyson Foods doing what they’re doing? On the uni? Come on now. That is huge,” Calipari said. “It’s huge for the athletic department. It’s huge for the athletes. It’s huge for basketball, football. It’s huge for us because any place that you can add revenue that you’re going to be able to take care of kids is big. For Johnny to do it and for Tyson Foods to do it, it’s a big deal.”

Tyson Foods chairman John H. Tyson is from Arkansas and attended the university. He is a donor to the school and played a role in Arkansas’ hiring of John Calipari ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Now, Tyson Foods is making its largest investment yet in Arkansas athletics. In turn, beginning in the 2026-27 season, all 19 of the Razorbacks’ varsity athletic programs will feature the Tyson Foods logo on their respective jerseys/uniforms.

Additionally, Arkansas will display the Tyson Foods logo on its fields, courts and athletic venues. With the deal, Tyson Foods became the “official protein” of the Arkansas Razorbacks. John H. Tyson is excited about the partnership.

“Tyson Foods has been proud to support the Arkansas Razorbacks for generations—investing in champions today and leaders for tomorrow in the state we’ve called home for more than 90 years,” Tyson said. “Together, we support young people to compete and succeed—on the field, in the classroom, and beyond.”

The sponsorship will only add to Arkansas’ already-strong NIL base. Calipari has put the school’s resources to good use. Arkansas currently boasts the No. 2 class in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

The incoming class is highlighted by five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek believes the partnership with Tyson Foods will further bolster the school’s recruitment of elite talent.

“This historic sponsorship is transformative for Razorback Athletics. For decades, Tyson Foods has been more than a corporate partner—they are an integral part of the Arkansas story,” Yurachek wrote in a statement. “Having Tyson Foods incorporated across our varsity teams and venues sends a powerful message about the caliber of our programs and the type of talent we can bring to the University. We are grateful for our continued partnership and thrilled to showcase this collaboration to the nation every time our teams compete.”