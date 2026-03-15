John Calipari‘s players knew what was at stake Sunday. After the Razorbacks’ 86-75 win over Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament championship, Calipari revealed how his players resisted his attempt to downplay the game’s importance before tip-off.

“I said, ‘Guys, it’s another game. We’re trying to get better. Let’s see where we are. We’re holding our seed.’ And, Nick Pringle, in the back, said, ‘Bullsh*t. This is for a championship.'” Calipari recalled. “I said, ‘If that’s what you need me to say, great, let’s go get this championship!’

“I mean, this is about them. I’ve done this so long, there’s stuff you do you don’t even know. I said it the other day. I don’t have a rearview mirror in my car. I look one way. Out. That way (forward). So, I’ve been blessed. Been blessed that their families let me coach them. Hopefully, I’m giving back.”

What an epic opening to a press conference from John Calipari



“When you’ve done this a long time and you’re in the business of young people, it is about the name on the back of the jersey. Yes, we’re doing it for Arkansas.. I’ve kind of been that way and done alright at every… pic.twitter.com/430z3PkhVQ — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) March 15, 2026

The Razorbacks didn’t treat their showdown against Vanderbilt like just “another game.” In the win, Arkansas shot a stunning 15-24 (63%) from 3-point range.

Moreover, Arkansas recorded 21 assists on its 30 total made field goals. As expected, nobody outperformed SEC Player of the Year Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff erupted for a game-high 30 points and 11 assists against the Commodores, while shooting 9-20 from the field and 5-8 from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile notched 16 points and nine boards on impressive 4-5 shooting from downtown.

Not to be outdone, sophomore guard Billy Richmond II added 18 points of his own to Arkansas’ winning efforts. The win gave Arkansas only its second SEC Tournament title in program the history, and its first since 2000. Now, John Calipari is ready to see his team continue their postseason run.

“We’ll talk about the NCAA Tournament probably tomorrow,” Calipari said. “The first game is the hardest game. After that, you get a feel that it’s no different than anything else. You’ve got to stay in your little corner. I said you start watching games and you’re worried about people, and then they lose.

“It happened in this tournament. Two teams that my team thought we would be playing, they both lost. So you don’t waste any time. And as a staff, you don’t either. You stay in your little corner, one week at a time, one weekend at a time, see if you can get to the third weekend.”