Wednesday night, Darius Acuff had a historic performance with 49 points against Alabama. But Arkansas coach John Calipari said the standout freshman was dealing with an injury before the game.

Acuff was in a walking boot for the last few days, Calipari said postgame. He didn’t confirm the exact injury or the reason Acuff was in the boot, but the former five-star recruit played all 50 minutes of Wednesday’s double-overtime thriller.

Ahead of the matchup, Calipari recalled asking Acuff if he’d have to miss the high-profile showdown in Tuscaloosa. The answer was simple.

“He was in a boot for two days and still did that,” Calipari said. “I said, ‘Do you think you might have to miss this game?’ He said, ‘Are you nuts?’ He didn’t care hurt, whatever it is. He was in a boot for two days.”

Acuff led the charge for a short-handed Arkansas team with his 49 points to go with five rebounds and five assists to keep Arkansas afloat. In fact, it’s the most points by a true freshman ever in a road game against an AP Top-25 opponent, topping the mark set just weeks ago by Illinois guard Keaton Wagler against Purdue.

Wednesday’s game continued a dominant freshman season for Darius Acuff. He went into Wednesday’s game averaging 21.2 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead Arkansas in both categories.

Alabama takes down Arkansas in a thriller

Arkansas took a 57-47 lead into halftime of the high-scoring affair, but Alabama was able to completely flip the script in the second half and led in the final seconds. But Acuff hit a huge shot with just over 10 seconds to play, which eventually forced overtime. The Razorbacks and Crimson Tide continued to go back-and-forth in the ensuing 10 minutes before requiring a second overtime period to settle things.

Offense was the name of the game for both teams. Arkansas shot 49.4% from the field, including 13-of-26 from three-point territory, and Alabama made 56.3% of its shot attempts. The Crimson Tide also had the rebounding advantage, 43-36, and scored 58 of their points in the paint.

Arkansas found itself in a unique position in overtime of Wednesday’s game, though. The Razorbacks went into Wednesday’s game with seven healthy scholarship players, but four of them – Meleek Thomas, Nick Pringle, Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner – fouled out between the two overtime periods. That meant Calipari had to go deep into his bench to players who had not seen the court much this year.