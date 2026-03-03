John Calipari revealed Arkansas won’t hold a Senior Day ceremony for Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle. They are rolling with a more team-oriented option, as suggested by Brazile and Pringle.

“Tomorrow night is Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle’s last home game as a Razorback,” Calipari wrote on Twitter/X. “Instead of having a senior night recognition they both have said they don’t want the game to be about them they would rather make it about our team.

“Even though we are not having a ceremony for them before the game I ask that when their names are called during introductions that you give them a well deserved welcome for their last home game. They will be the last two names called in the lineups!”

This season, Brazile averages 12.4 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, shoots 51.9% from the floor and 33.7% from three-point range. Pringle averages 4.7 points per game, four rebounds and shoots 69.4% from the floor.

No. 20 Arkansas will host Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET for Brazile and Pringle’s final home game. The Razorbacks hit the road to play Missouri on Saturday.

Calipari has been outspoken about his players in a positive way all year. He even recently wondered aloud why Darius Acuff. isn’t being considered a frontrunner for the National Player of the Year Award.

“Look, I’m a little disappointed, and I’m not trying to put more on the kid. Why isn’t he in the equation for the player of the year in the country? What are you saying?” Calipari said. “He’s averaging as many as all those people? He’s got six assists. He’s got three rebounds. He’s doing things in the guts of games. Yeah, maybe they are, but he is too, so why isn’t he being mentioned?

“He’s playing when he could probably take some time off games and he’s playing anyway. I mean, he goes through the shootaround and only does half of it so he has enough [energy] to play the game. Like, should he play down in Florida? Probably not, but I’ll tell you right now if I said you’re not playing down there, he would bust out laughing. ‘You’re out of your mind.’ So I’m a little disappointed in that.”