Karter Knox injury update: John Calipari details what held Arkansas forward out

It was a long game for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, hitting the road and losing 95-73 to the Auburn Tigers. Worse, forward Karter Knox would leave the game, not seeing the court in the second half, with an apparent injury.

It had been reported that Knox was dealing with a hip issue that kept him out. After the game, John Calipari confirmed that was the case, but did not know when the injury exactly occurred.

“I think they told me ‘hip point,'” John Calipari said. “When they fell on him. I don’t know if it was a play at half court where he got fouled with no call or if it was one on the other side of the baseline. I don’t know, but he got hit pretty good from what I hear.”

In the end, Karter Knox was only able to play seven minutes against Auburn. He’d only record one rebound in the game before needing to come out.

One thing John Calipari was unable or unwilling to do in the postgame press conference was to put a timeline on the Karter Knox injury. Like any injury, there can be variables in how long it takes to recover. Hopefully, however, the hip pointer won’t keep him out long term.

Knox is in his second season at Arkansas. He’s played in 15 games, starting 14 this year, for the Razorbacks. In that time, he’s averaging 23.3 minutes per game. That’s actually slightly down from the 24.0 minutes per game he averaged as a freshman last season.

After playing his high school basketball at Overtime Elite, he would become one of the top-ranked high school recruits, being ranked as a four-star in the Class of 2024. He was also the 23rd-ranked player nationally and the ninth-ranked small forward in that recruiting cycle.

This season, Knox is averaging 8.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He has also shot 44.4 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range. Then, on the defensive end, he has 0.5 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

With the loss to Auburn, Arkansas fell to 12-4 on the season. That includes a 2-1 record in SEC play. Calipari’s team will be back in action on Wednesday, January 14th. There, the Razorbacks will hope to bounce back with a win against South Carolina. However, it’s still a matter of time before they know whether or not Knox is going to be available.