Although Arkansas fell to Alabama in double-overtime Wednesday, Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. put the nation on notice, dropping 49 points, five rebounds and five assists. On Thursday, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins argued that Acuff is the best guard to ever play for head coach John Calipari.

“He is the best guard that John Calipari has coached. I’m not talking about NBA career. College career,” Perkins said.

It’s lofty praise for Acuff, who is averaging 22.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 50.9% from the field and 44.3% from beyond the arc. His 22.3 points per contest are the most ever by a guard under Calipari.

Jamal Murray trails just behind Acuff. The All-SEC First-Team selection averaged 20.0 points per contest in the 2015-16 season. Of course, scoring isn’t the lone mark of an excellent player.

Many fans would consider John Wall and Derrick Rose to be Calipari’s best guards ever. Neither of them averaged as many points as Acuff, but they were both dynamic ball-handlers with excellent slashing ability.

Obviously, both Wall and Rose had spectacular NBA careers as well. Rose won the MVP Award in 2011, while Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star.

Evidently, Kendrick Perkins believes Darius Acuff Jr. is destined for similar greatness. Perkins claimed he’d take Acuff No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft if he had the pick.

“I would actually take Darius Acuff Jr. with the No. 1 pick,” Perkins said. “He is Stephon Marbury times two, with a [Derrick] Rose mentality, as far as his demeanor. He is a bona fide killer. And, when you look at the guards, when you look at the scoring that can impact the league, he’s more NBA-ready right now than AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson.”

While Acuff is a projected lottery pick, almost no experts expect Acuff to be the top pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. In contrast to Acuff’s 22.3 points per game, AJ Dybantsa is averaging 24.8 points and Darryn Peterson is averaging 20.0.

Peterson doesn’t stuff that stat sheet nearly as much as Acuff, but Dybantsa does. Dybantsa is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per outing. Ironically, many insiders still believe Peterson will be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

No matter who is the first player off the draft board this summer, Acuff has certainly improved his stock. He’ll look to continue to impress when Arkansas squares off against Missouri on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN.