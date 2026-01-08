Maryland defensive back Braydon Lee has committed to Arkansas out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Lee spent the past two seasons with the Terrapins.

After playing in just four games as a true freshman, Lee was much more involved as a sophomore. He played in 11 games during the 2025 campaign.

During that time, Lee logged 18 tackles, a half tackle for a loss, an interception and three passes defended. He began to show he could be counted on on a routine basis in the back end.

Prior to enrolling at Maryland, Lee was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 432 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 43 cornerback in the class and the No. 16 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from Springdale (MD) Charles Herbert Flowers.

Out of high school, Lee chose Maryland over the likes of North Carolina, Ohio State and South Carolina. He was a 2023 First Team All-Met selection.

Braydon Lee joins Phoenix Jackson at Arkansas

Arkansas has had multiple transfer portal commitments on Thursday, with Lee simply being the latest. Baylor transfer linebacker Phoenix Jackson has also committed to Arkansas. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

In his lone season at Baylor, Jackson recorded just nine tackles in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to transferring to Waco, the Modesto, CA native played four seasons at Fresno State. There, he totaled 101 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

At the time of Jackson’s addition, newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield had his 16th portal add. Braydon Lee was the 17th. Following the mid-season firing of Sam Pittman, Silverfield was the hire made by AD Hunter Yurachek to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.