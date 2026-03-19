Meleek Thomas injury update: Arkansas guard leaves NCAA Tournament game vs. Hawaii after hurting knee

Arkansas was already fighting the injury bug entering Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against Hawaii. Big man Nick Pringle is not playing due to a hamstring issue. Darius Acuff continues to deal with an ankle, even if the star guard continues to play through the pain. Now, Maleek Thomas is a concern for Arkansas in the opening moments of the second half.

Thomas limped off the court following an offensive play in which he landed funny. Officials had to stop the game and forced John Calipari to make a substitution.

Sideline reporter Jared Greenberg on the TBS broadcast provided an update on Thomas shortly after. Trainers appear to be working on Thomas’ knee just on the end of the bench. Not exactly what Arkansas wanted to hear at this moment.

“Guys, I’m watching Meleek Thomas get worked on by the athletic trainer, as you saw him limp off the court. He was walking towards the Arkansas locker room and then just decided to go down onto the ground. The trainers are working on him there. Looks like the right side of his right knee is being attended to. Appears to be in quite a bit of pain as the trainer works on it.”