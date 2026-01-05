Memphis Tigers quarterback AJ Hill has committed to transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks, On3 has learned. He will be following head coach Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas.

Hill played his high school football at Houston County in Warner Robins, Georgia. There, he had been a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. Hill was the 233rd-ranked player overall and the 17th-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle. He chose to go to Memphis over several SEC schools, including Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Coming out of high school, Charles Power shared his insight into Hill.

“Antwann Hill turned in a strong outing in a 28-8 win over defending state champ, Warner Robins (Ga.) High,” Charles Power wrote. “The sophomore signal caller completed 27 of 38 passes for 317 yards and two scores in the cross-town rivalry game. Hill showed impressive downfield arm strength, hitting a deep ball that traveled at least 50 yards in the air. That throw didn’t appear to be an aberration, as he continued to drive the ball to the second and third levels of the defense from within the pocket. Hill is off to a fast start, completing over 75 percent of his passes for 1,501 yards and 15 touchdowns to just two interceptions while leading his Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County team to a 5-0 record.”

In his one season for Memphis, AJ Hill played in just two games. In that limited time, he would complete 59.4 percent of his passes for 223 yards and one touchdown to one interception. That was on 32 total pass attempts.

Memphis finished the season 8-5 and 4-4 in American Conference play. However, that does include a four game losing streak to end the season, which was quickly followed by Ryan Silverfield leaving and taking the open Arkansas job. The Razorbacks, for their part, went 1-11, moving on from Sam Pittman. That included a loss to Memphis in the non-conference slate.

This story will be updated.