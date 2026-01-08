Former Memphis tight end Matt Adcock has committed to Arkansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He only spent one season at Memphis.

In his lone campaign with the Tigers, Adcock made nine appearances. He finished the year with 12 catches for 70 total yards and three touchdowns.

Before transferring to Memphis, Adcock spent two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, a JUCO program. He made 19 appearances in the program over the course of two seasons.

Adcock played high school football at Simpson Academy, where he was an unranked prospect. At the time of his commitment to Arkansas, he was the No. 51 tight end in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

He is the 14th player to commit to Arkansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He is following head coach Ryan Silverfield, who left Memphis to take over at Arkansas this offseason.

Arkansas hired Silverfield on Nov. 30 to replace former HC Sam Pittman. Silverfield spent seven seasons at the helm of Memphis.

He led the Tigers to a 50-25 overall record and a 27-21 mark in conference play. For much of this past season, Memphis has been in contention for the College Football Playoff Group-of-Five bid.

However, the Tigers tumbled in the final stretch of the regular season, losing their final three games. Silverfield is excited to build a winning tradition at Arkansas.

“This is a state not built on shortcuts or flash. It is built on early mornings, people that don’t make excuses and communities that fight for each other,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “From Frank Broyles’ national championship team to the 1964 squad that set the standard, from Darren McFadden electrifying fans to Woo Pig Sooie throughout the Ozarks.

“This program is built on pride, resilience and toughness, and it’s time to bring it all back. … How do we earn it? How do we win an SEC championship, or championships? How do we win a national title? We have to earn it. We have to empty the tank. We have to attack the work.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.