Former Michigan running back Jasper Parker has committed to Arkansas, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He made six appearances as a true freshman at Michigan this past season.

In his limited action, Parker recorded 93 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Ahead of his debut campaign, Parker received high praise from Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford.

“I mean, extremely outstanding player,” Alford said of Parker. “He’s a big, strong, physical kid. He’s got really good vision. One of the things — he’s a little taller than most of those guys in that room, but he has the ability to kind of sink his hips into contact and plays behind his pads really well. He’s elusive, and he’s got really, really good vision.”

Parker played high school football at Archbishop Shaw (LA), where he was a four-star prospect. Parker was the No. 287 overall prospect and No. 20 running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated.