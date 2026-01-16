Middle Tennessee State transfer senior safety John Howse IV has signed with Arkansas, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was tabbed as the No. 1,468-ranked player (No. 142 safety) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.

Howse IV returns to the SEC two years after he transferred from Vanderbilt to Middle Tennessee State. Across his first two collegiate seasons in Nashville, the Brentwood, TN native recorded 20 tackles, one interception, and one pass deflection.

Over his past two seasons with MTSU, Howse IV totaled 64 tackles, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble. He played in just four games this past season, earning another year of eligibility.

Prior to enrolling at Vanderbilt, Howse IV was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 749 overall player in the 2021 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 68 CB in his class and the No. 16 overall player from the state of Tennessee, hailing from Brentwood.

With the addition of Howse IV, newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield has his second safety addition from the portal (Memphis‘ Ian Williams). Following the mid-season firing of Sam Pittman, Silverfield was the hire made by AD Hunter Yurachek to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

“This program was built on toughness and pride that stretches from the hills of Fayetteville to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. That is what drew me here,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference.

“I’ve understood how much this football program and University mean to this state. There are people and Universities that called (me), but when the University of Arkansas called, I got excited. I understand the passion and all of the places that make this place so special.”

Across seven seasons at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 50-25 (27-21) record with a 4-1 postseason record. Silverfield’s program knocked off Arkansas 32-31 this season on Sept. 20.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions

John Howse IV is the 29th Transfer Portal addition for Arkansas. Seven of the 29 transfers followed Silverfield from Memphis.

