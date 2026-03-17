Darius Acuff led Arkansas to its first SEC Tournament championship in 26 years this past week in Nashville. The reigning SEC Player of the Year is not set to take the Razorbacks into the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country.

Arkansas will travel cross-country to Portland to take on Hawaii in their opening contest of March Madness on Thursday. Before the bracket begins, Razorbacks coaching great Nolan Richardson offered a glowing review of John Calipari’s superstar freshman ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

“I never seen anything like him. He was phenomenal,” Richardson told Bo Mattingly on The Chuck & Bo Show. “He seemed like he’s been here before, things come to him so easy. He’s just a wonderful guy that knows how to play the game. He was gifted with a gift of knowing where the ball is … how hard to shoot, how high to get up with it. I mean, all those things, the good Lord blessed him very well.”

In three SEC Tournament games, Acuff scored 37, 24 and 30 points, respectively, including an 11 assist performance in the championship win over Vanderbilt. On the season, however, he’s averaging 22.9 points per game — good for seventh in the country.

Many believe Acuff’s recent performances, not to mention his 49-point game against Alabama last month, has helped improve his stock ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft. Acuff is currently rated the eighth-best player in this year’s class, per ESPN. However, some believe he could be a top five pick — or even as high as No. 1 overall.

He’s drawn comparisons to Chris Paul and Stephon Marbury, and his scoring volume and command of the Razorbacks offense are expected to translate well to the NBA. Wherever he lands, it’s likely he won’t have to wait long to hear his name.

For now, Acuff will look to lead the Razorbacks to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas made it to the Sweet 16 in Calipari’s first season at the helm, but the Razorbacks made it to the Elite Eight as recently as 2022 when they went back to back seasons.

Arkansas and Hawaii will tip off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Thursday. The West Region matchup will air live on TBS.