North Carolina transfer linebacker Khmori House has committed to play for Arkansas in 2026, On3 has learned. House played one season with the Tar Heels after spending the first year of his college career with Washington and will have two seasons of eligibility left.

House led the Tar Heels with 81 total tackles this past season in addition to one sack, one interception and one forced fumble. He’ll now look to make a difference for the Razorbacks defense in the inaugural season for coach Ryan Silverfield.

As a true freshman with Washington in 2024, House recorded 35 tackles, one interception, four passes defended and one forced fumble. He played all 12 regular season games for the Huskies.

House played high school football at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. He chose to play for Washington over offers from names such as Texas, Auburn and Oklahoma among others.

This transfer portal cycle, House ranks as the No. 180 overall player and No. 13 linebacker according to On3. He is the 13th player that Arkansas has added through the portal so far, as well as the second linebacker, joining former Auburn player Jamonta Waller.

