Arkansas star freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr. has landed a signature shoe with Reebok, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday morning. Acuff Jr., who has the Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 for the third time in the past four seasons, becomes the first NCAA men’s athlete to receive a signature shoe while still in college.

Acuff Jr. originally signed an NIL deal with Reebok last May, joining Tennessee freshman Nate Ament and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese on the brand’s roster. Following a stellar freshman campaign, which saw him become just the second freshman in the past 13 seasons to win SEC Player of the Year, he now earns his first signature shoe before landing on an NBA team.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

Arkansas freshman star Darius Acuff Jr. has landed a signature shoe with Reebok, becoming the first NCAA men’s athlete to receive one from a major U.S. brand while still in college, Reebok’s head of basketball, Jide Osifeso, tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/MDoHkgqdIW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

The Detroit native averaged 23.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.1 rebounds this season for John Calipari‘s Razorback team. He has been even better in the postseason play, averaging 30.2 points in five SEC Tournament/NCAA Tournament games this season.

It looked as if No. 12 High Point could possibly pull off the Second Round upset of No. 5 Arkansas last Saturday night. But Acuff’s 36 points helped lead the Hogs to the second weekend of the Tournament.

“I think (Darius Acuff Jr.) should be taken No. 2 overall in the NBA Draft,” TNT panelist Jamal Mashburn said following the Razorbacks’ Round of 32 win. “The reason why is because of his mentality, but also some things I saw on the court. He has a great pocket dribble with both hands. He can hesitate, and has a float dribble that can get you up in the air to shoot a three or go by you.

“Once he gets his shoulders past you, it’s nite nite time. At the NBA level, what he can do, there’s more freedom for him. If he can get you 35 when everybody’s locked in on you with great players around him, he can potentially average 25 points a game.”

The announcement comes as Reebok continues to invest more in basketball after legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson joined the company in 2023. Angel Reese is a key part of the roster and launched her own signature shoe last September, as part of an extension with the brand. The company added other stars such as Dink Pate, Matas Buzelis and DiJonai Carrington, as well.