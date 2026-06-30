Tennessee transfer infielder Manny Marin commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has landed another major addition through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Former Tennessee infielder Manny Marin announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

The decision gives head coach Dave Van Horn yet another high-profile addition. Arkansas is continuing to assemble one of the nation’s top transfer classes.

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Marin made the announcement through his Instagram page after entering the portal following two seasons in Knoxville. His commitment further strengthens an Arkansas roster that has been among the most aggressive in the portal this offseason.

Marin arrives after spending two productive seasons at Tennessee, where he developed into one of the Volunteers’ everyday infielders. The Florida native started 52 games at shortstop during the 2026 campaign, batting .291 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs and a .976 fielding percentage. He committed just five errors all season while providing steady defense up the middle.

Although his offensive numbers dipped in SEC play, hitting .254 with two home runs over 29 conference games, Marin remained one of Tennessee’s most reliable contributors. He first broke into the Volunteers’ lineup as a freshman in 2025, primarily playing third base.

Moreover, Marin hit .283 with three home runs and 23 RBIs during his debut season while quickly establishing himself as one of the program’s top young players. Across two seasons in Knoxville, Marin appeared in 113 games with 97 starts after arriving as one of the nation’s top shortstop prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.

His departure comes after Tennessee wrapped up Josh Elander’s first season as head coach. The Volunteers finished 38-22 overall and 15-15 in SEC play while earning notable series victories over top-10 opponents Mississippi State and Texas.

Tennessee also posted a perfect 14-0 record in midweek games before its season came to an end in the Chapel Hill Regional, extending the program’s streak of seven consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Continuing, Marin is also the latest former Volunteer to make the move to Arkansas this offseason. Right-handed pitcher Brayden Krenzel previously committed to the Razorbacks after spending the past two seasons in Tennessee’s pitching staff. Krenzel struck out 28 batters across 17.1 innings during the 2026 season and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has been one of the biggest winners of the transfer portal cycle under Van Horn: “We’ve worked every day since we got back from Kansas,” Van Horn recently said. “Obviously discussing things with the players that are coming back and with kids that aren’t. We just have to get our roster right as far as what our main needs are.”

Van Horn also acknowledged Arkansas has significantly more resources available than it did a year ago. That’s helped allow the Razorbacks to aggressively pursue top portal talent.

“We didn’t get hardly anybody last year,” Van Horn added. “We were playing, and we didn’t have the resources. Bottom line. This year, we have the resources.”

With Marin now on board, Arkansas continues to build what many consider the nation’s top transfer portal class. The Razorbacks are reloading for another run at the postseason.