Trevon Brazile injury update: Arkansas big man taken to locker room after scary collision

Arkansas star big man Trevon Brazile was injured on a scary looking play in the second half of a Round of 32 NCAA Tournament game against High Point. He pushed from behind and collided with a High Point player.

Brazile appeared to take a knee or a thigh up around the head area. He instantly hit the deck.

After a moment or two, Trevon Brazile headed off the floor with a team trainer. He immediately went to the locker room.

“Yeah guys, he is having the doctor and the athletic trainer look at him now in that collarbone and shoulder area,” sideline reporter Jared Greenberg said. “He seems to be in some pain. I’ll have an update as soon as I receive one.”

UPDATE — 11:15 p.m. ET: Brazile returned to the game after a short absence. He quickly hit a 3-pointer, looking no worse for the wear. On3 will provide further updates as the broadcast provides them.

At the time of the injury, Trevon Brazile was having a reasonably muted impact, at least in terms of scoring. He had scored only five points in the contest, but he had pulled down four rebounds and four assists, helping impact the game in other ways.

Brazile missing any significant time could be catastrophic for Arkansas. Depth has been an issue for the team at times, and Brazile is the team’s most productive big man.

On the season, Trevon Brazile is the third-leading scorer for Arkansas. He averages 13.4 points per game. But he is the team’s leading rebounder, pulling down 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Brazile also stuffs the stat sheet in other ways. He averages 1.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game. His ability to slash to the rim is a huge asset, and he’s a quality outside shooter too.