Tulane transfer junior cornerback Jahiem Johnson has committed to Arkansas via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Johnson was a key contributor for Tulane‘s defense, recording 42 tackles, nine pass deflections, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. With Johnson anchoring the secondary, the Green Wave won the American Conference and clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Prior to enrolling at Tulane, Johnson was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 1,643 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 162-ranked safety in his class and the No. 57 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Hammond.

Ryan Silverfield hopes to usher in new era at Arkansas

Following the mid-season firing of Pittman, Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield was the hire to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

“This program was built on toughness and pride that stretches from the hills of Fayetteville to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. That is what drew me here,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “I’ve understood how much this football program and University mean to this state. There are people and Universities that called (me), but when the University of Arkansas called, I got excited. I understand the passion and all of the places that make this place so special.”

Across seven seasons at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 50-25 (27-21) record with a 4-1 postseason record. Silverfield’s program knocked off Arkansas 32-31 this season on Sept. 20, which marked Pittman’s second to last game in charge of the program.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions

Jahiem Johnson is the 10th Transfer Portal addition for Arkansas.

