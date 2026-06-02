Alex Golesh, Auburn heating up on recruiting trail as Tigers land another 4-star

Official visit season is already leading to commitments on The Plains.

More good news for the Tigers went public on Tuesday evening as Mobile (Ala.) Vigor four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil announced his commitment to Alex Golesh and Co. live on the Rivals YouTube channel.

Auburn beat out Florida and Georgia for the nation’s No. 103 overall prospect, No. 7 LB and No. 3 player in Alabama — according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

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“They made it clear I’m a really high priority for them,” McNeil told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Every visit was great. Auburn has a great environment, great energy, and it is really just a great place. I just had to make that decision, and pick the best school for me. It’s Auburn.”

McNeil is the second blue-chip pledge for AU in as many days. On Monday, it landed Saint Louis St. Mary’s four-star running back Kingston Miles, the nation’s No. 16 RB. Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes three-star cornerback Aidyn Wiggins also committed to the Tigers earlier on Tuesday.

Following the recent additions, Auburn has jumped all the way up to No. 14 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It recently checked in at No. 22 before the pair of blue-chip commitments.

Looking at Auburn’s 2027 class

Half of the 14 commits in the class for the Tigers are of the four-star variety. Miles is one of two blue-chip running backs in the class alongside East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star Myson Johnson-Cook, the No. 50 prospect and No. 4 RB in the nation.

Johnson-Cook was one of three April pledges for AU. May then brought six commitments, headlined by the addition of Middletown (Del.) Appoquinimink four-star offensive tackle Layton von Brandt. The one-time Penn State commit is the No. 5 OT in the cycle.

“What it came down to ultimately for me in the end was of all of the schools in my top four I felt like I was Auburn’s top guy,” von Brandt told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “They made me a top priority not just on the offensive line but in the class as a whole. There is something to be said for a staff believing in you like that. It made me want to play for them and prove them right in their belief in my abilities and help them get Auburn back to where it belongs.”

McNeil is also one of two blue-chip linebackers in the fold for Golesh and his staff. Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County four-star Kareem Palmer, the No. 33 LB in the cycle, joined the fold on May 17.

Other top commits in the class include: Bessemer (Ala.) City four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore, Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County four-star tight end George Lamons, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Riverdale three-star wide receiver Brylan Oduor and Atlanta McEachern three-star cornerback Nash Johnson.