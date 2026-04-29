Alex Golesh corrects reporter about history against Alabama: 'This team hasn't played Bama'

Auburn Tigers football head coach Alex Golesh made sure a reporter knew that his team hasn’t faced the Alabama Crimson Tide yet. While speaking to reporters at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, Golesh was asked about making Alabama the priority at practice since he hasn’t had a lot of success against the team.

“I haven’t had a lot of success against Bama,” Alex Golesh said before asking the reporter whether he was referring to the program’s struggles against its rivals. “I don’t super care about what the success has been or hasn’t been, to be totally honest with you. This team hasn’t played Bama. We’ll be prepared to go play Week 12 when it’s time to go play.”

Auburn's Alex Golesh corrects reporter: "This team hasn't played Bama." pic.twitter.com/vbqoePWwbp — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) April 29, 2026

Golesh was asked about Alabama because the music played at practice was focused on Auburn’s rival. “We’ve put an emphasis on what that game is,” he added. “We’re going to continue to put an emphasis on it. It’s the greatest rivalry in college football. It’s important to our fanbase, it’s important to our alums, it’s important to me.”

Golesh signed a six-year contract with Auburn at the end of the 2025 season. He spent the last four years as the head coach at South Florida and led the Bulls to a 9-3 record in 2025.

Can Alex Golesh lead Auburn to a win over Alabama in 2026?

Auburn fans are hoping that Golesh can not only beat Alabama but also make Auburn championship contender. The last time Auburn won at least 10 games was in 2017 (10-4), which is also the last time the team has played in an SEC Championship game.

“This is going to be the most exciting brand of football we have played around here for a really long time,” Golesh said when he was introduced as Auburn’s head coach in November. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to do things the right way, and we’re bringing championships right here to Auburn! We will bring pride back to the Plains!”

Auburn and Alabama have met 90 times, and Alabama won 52 matchups. The last time Auburn won the Iron Bowl was in 2019 when the No. 16 Tigers beat the No. 5 Crimson Tide 48-45.